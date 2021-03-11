Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.75. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

