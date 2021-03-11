Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994. Eco has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.