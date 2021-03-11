ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 5,222.2% in February

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 5,222.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ECTM stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.