eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 5%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.17. 8,405,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,280,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

