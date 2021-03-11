eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 86,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.