Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,617. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

