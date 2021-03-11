Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Eargo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Eargo has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.