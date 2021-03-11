Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in February

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,417.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

