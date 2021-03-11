e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

ELF opened at $27.41 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,296 shares of company stock worth $11,215,608. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.