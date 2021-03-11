Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 16th (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DYN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Dyne Therapeutics had issued 12,251,578 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $232,779,982 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Dyne Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

