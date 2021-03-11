Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DYN opened at $16.00 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

