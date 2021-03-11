Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.85 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 181.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,780 shares of company stock worth $7,940,605. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

