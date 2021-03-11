Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.