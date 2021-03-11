Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.25 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 41.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

