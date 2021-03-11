Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,060 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $160.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.