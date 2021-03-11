Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

