Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 147,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

IVZ stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

