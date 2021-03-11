Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 276.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:VRT opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

