Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

HNI stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

