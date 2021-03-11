Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 190.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

