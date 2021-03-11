DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DTF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

