Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.78

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 182167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $754,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

