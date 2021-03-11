Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 1,424,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,146,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
DS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
