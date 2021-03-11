DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 7.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 452,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 304,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

DRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $836.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $4,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

