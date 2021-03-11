Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 5,861.4% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.