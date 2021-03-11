Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

