Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

