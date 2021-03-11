Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

