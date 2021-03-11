Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DPUKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $$9.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.