Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DPUKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $$9.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

