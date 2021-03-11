Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DOM traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339.60 ($4.44). 1,195,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,527. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.