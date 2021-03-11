Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DOM traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339.60 ($4.44). 1,195,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,527. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

