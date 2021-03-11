Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of BRLGF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.
About Dominion Lending Centres
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.