Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BRLGF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

