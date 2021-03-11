Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Down 1.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 38,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 742,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

