Dodge & Cox Sells 147,200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.61% of Nutrien worth $716,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 35,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

