Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,233,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204,314 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,178,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,974. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

