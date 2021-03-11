Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,961 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $358,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

