Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,277,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,198,656 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $947,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 304,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

