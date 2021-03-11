Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.28 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $59.89 million and $68.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

