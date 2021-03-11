Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,707. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

