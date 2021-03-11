Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APPS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of APPS opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

