Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 386.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

DLR stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,151. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

