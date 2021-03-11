Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,984 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,678,437.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,917 shares of company stock worth $2,621,498. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

