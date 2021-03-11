DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.54-9.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.40-5.20 EPS.

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.53 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.32.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

