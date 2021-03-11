DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.53 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.32.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

