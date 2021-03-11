DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $74.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

