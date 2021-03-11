Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,315,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,126,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

