DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

