Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $253.50

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.31), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 3,866 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.63.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.