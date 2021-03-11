Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

