Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

