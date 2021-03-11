Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.02 ($56.49).

FRA:DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

