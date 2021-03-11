Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $12,971.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

